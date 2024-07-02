The Lakewood League Of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Honors Linda Beebe

The Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters is proud to recognize Linda Beebe as our 2024 honoree. The 4th Annual Mary Warren Impact Scholarship will be given in Linda’s name to recognize her 40 years of preserving public education.

A recognized pillar of the Lakewood Chapter, former English teacher in Ireland, and Substitute teacher in Lakewood, Linda’s service is unmatched in the history of our city and state. Her commitment to protecting education accessibility for our community is unparalleled.

To honor her value of preservation, Lakewood High School Seniors are invited to apply for the Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Honoring Linda Beebe. Applicants for the scholarship must be continuing their education, demonstrate volunteer service, and write an essay showing their understanding of democracy. The essay for this year is, “Why is democracy important to preserve?” Applications can be found at: lwvgreatercleveland.org/Chapters/Lakewood/2024 Scholarship Contest.

To contribute to the Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Honoring Linda Beebe, please follow this path: lwvgreatercleveland.org/Chapters/Lakewood/Donate. One hundred percent of donations go to Lakewood High School Seniors. Thank you for honoring Linda Beebe with your donation.