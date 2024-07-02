Starr Gazer: February

FEBRUARY

ARIES: The Ram’s got Jupiter in his financial house; take some of that cold cash & spice it up for Valentine's Day. The hotter the better. Wear something red & think of something daring.

TAURUS: The Bulls got the Sun shining on your career for Valentine’s. Get away from the water cooler & take that hottie home: wine, dark chocolate & a cozy fire with a bear rug.

GEMINI: The Twins have double the luck this Valentine’s Day - behind the scenes. You’re the intellectual romantic. Shut down that computer, close the doors & play some double jeopardy.

CANCER: Crab, get out of the house this Valentine’s Day. You’ve got some extra resources coming in. Get out & mingle with friends & spread that love around; the more, the merrier.

LEO: Lion, your partnerships, both business & personal, are highlighted this Valentine’s Day. Take that Roar & mix business with pleasure. You’re the King/Queen; call the shots your way.

VIRGO: If you’ve been traveling overseas, you might want to ensure your health is top-notch. Looks like the Love Bug is sending hearts your way from across the oceans; ditch the gloves.

LIBRA: Romance is knocking on Libra’s door. Don’t wait too long before deciding to answer; you’re getting extra financial help from an outside source. Splurge on some roses with chocolate.

SCORPIO: Love is stinging the Scorpion right in the home this Holiday. Clean that cave up; Lady Luck is getting intense in your relationship arena. The kitchen is about to get hot & steamy.

SAGITTARIUS: This Valentine’s Day finds the Centaur aiming Cupid’s bow & arrow in the community. Check out the local wineries & the chocolate shops. Moderation is vital; Jupiter’s in the health house.

CAPRICORN: Hello, Goat; the Sun is shining in your financial sector, & Jupiter has landed in your house of romance & speculation. It sounds like a Royal Flush Valentine's Day; enjoy!

AQUARIUS: It’s all about your birthday. Valentine’s Day is blessing you on the Homefront this month. Get crazy with all your eccentric ideas & throw a heart cookie decorating party with bubbly.

PISCES: The Sun has its spotlight on the Fish behind the scenes this Valentine’s Day. There’s magic & mystery in the air. Invite that Mermaid over for a Moonlight dip in the backyard Jacuzzi.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & website evastarr.com.