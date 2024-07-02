Starr Gazer: February
FEBRUARY
ARIES: The Ram’s got Jupiter in his financial house; take some of that cold cash & spice it up for Valentine's Day. The hotter the better. Wear something red & think of something daring.
TAURUS: The Bulls got the Sun shining on your career for Valentine’s. Get away from the water cooler & take that hottie home: wine, dark chocolate & a cozy fire with a bear rug.
GEMINI: The Twins have double the luck this Valentine’s Day - behind the scenes. You’re the intellectual romantic. Shut down that computer, close the doors & play some double jeopardy.
CANCER: Crab, get out of the house this Valentine’s Day. You’ve got some extra resources coming in. Get out & mingle with friends & spread that love around; the more, the merrier.
LEO: Lion, your partnerships, both business & personal, are highlighted this Valentine’s Day. Take that Roar & mix business with pleasure. You’re the King/Queen; call the shots your way.
VIRGO: If you’ve been traveling overseas, you might want to ensure your health is top-notch. Looks like the Love Bug is sending hearts your way from across the oceans; ditch the gloves.
LIBRA: Romance is knocking on Libra’s door. Don’t wait too long before deciding to answer; you’re getting extra financial help from an outside source. Splurge on some roses with chocolate.
SCORPIO: Love is stinging the Scorpion right in the home this Holiday. Clean that cave up; Lady Luck is getting intense in your relationship arena. The kitchen is about to get hot & steamy.
SAGITTARIUS: This Valentine’s Day finds the Centaur aiming Cupid’s bow & arrow in the community. Check out the local wineries & the chocolate shops. Moderation is vital; Jupiter’s in the health house.
CAPRICORN: Hello, Goat; the Sun is shining in your financial sector, & Jupiter has landed in your house of romance & speculation. It sounds like a Royal Flush Valentine's Day; enjoy!
AQUARIUS: It’s all about your birthday. Valentine’s Day is blessing you on the Homefront this month. Get crazy with all your eccentric ideas & throw a heart cookie decorating party with bubbly.
PISCES: The Sun has its spotlight on the Fish behind the scenes this Valentine’s Day. There’s magic & mystery in the air. Invite that Mermaid over for a Moonlight dip in the backyard Jacuzzi.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & website evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.