Seniors' Leap Year Dance Party At Cove

Get ready to groove because the Senior Dance Party is back in Lakewood! Save the date for Thursday, February 29th, as we celebrate “A Time to Dance” at the splendidly decorated Cove Community Center.

This year, we’re teaming up with the Division of Aging and H2O (Help to Others) high school students to create an unforgettable evening that bridges generations. Thanks to our sponsors—O’Neill Healthcare, Eliza Jennings, and Haven at Lakewood Senior Living—we’re bringing you a night of dancing in style. Enjoy dinner catered by Karen King Catering, dance to the beats of DJ Michael, and savor sweet treats donated by Despina’s Bakery, Giant Eagle, Gray House Pies, KB Confections, and Sweet Designs Chocolatier.

If you’re 60 years and above, don’t miss out on the fun! Limited seating is available, so buy your tickets now by calling 216-529-5061. Let’s dance the night away together!

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.