Lincoln Third Graders Present Web Designs

Mrs. Gleason's and Mrs. Bostwick's third-graders at Lincoln proudly presented their very own websites at the class' official website launch party on Tuesday. Students shared with family and staff their website creations, which focused on a topic of their choice that they researched. Students were so proud of the end product after working for months on creating the text, securing photos, and learning how to create the design. What a wonderful project that encompasses so many of our Vision of a Lakewood Ranger competencies!