LHS Senior's Art Chosen For Climate Project

Senior Maggie Lane's artwork on climate change has been selected to be part of the National Climate Assessment's Art x Climate project. Maggie's piece was one of 92 selected from among 800 student submissions. In addition, Maggie will be interviewed about her piece on a podcast The National Weather Desk is developing about the Art x Climate project. Maggie's artwork can be viewed along with the other pieces chosen at the link below. (Maggie's piece is under Maggie L. of Cleveland).