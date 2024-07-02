LHS Senior's Art Chosen For Climate Project
Senior Maggie Lane's artwork on climate change has been selected to be part of the National Climate Assessment's Art x Climate project. Maggie's piece was one of 92 selected from among 800 student submissions. In addition, Maggie will be interviewed about her piece on a podcast The National Weather Desk is developing about the Art x Climate project. Maggie's artwork can be viewed along with the other pieces chosen at the link below. (Maggie's piece is under Maggie L. of Cleveland).
Volume 20, Issue 3, Posted 12:29 PM, 02.07.2024