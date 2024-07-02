LHS Inducts New National Honor Society Members
The Lakewood High National Honor Society welcomed 44 new members to its chapter in an induction ceremony at the Civic Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2024. To be inducted into the National Honor Society, students must possess a GPA of at least 3.5. Students are also evaluated based on their character, which means the nominating committee looks at community involvement, extracurriculars, leadership skills, and other intangibles.
Prior to the induction of new members, NHS President Arabella Spear offered a President's Message, followed by the four remaining NHS officers each speaking on one of the four tenets of the organization: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Vice President Fiona Gjermeni spoke on the topic of service; Treasurer Evie Abderrazza spoke on leadership; Secretary Gift Anya spoke on character; and Sergeant at Arms Jana Evans spoke on scholarship. The guest speaker of the evening was Lakewood High English social studies teacher Austin Sparks.
Congratulations to all our our new NHS inductees and thank you to the current members for welcoming the newest members!
Inductees:
Fallon Austin
Caroline Bass
Ronan Barley
Maggie Barmann
Beckett Broadwater
Peter Checkett
Madison Comer
Elma Coralic
Isaac Craciun
Ava Cuffari
Anna Daso
Olivia Demery
Willow Detmar
Elizabeth Doup
Charieon Doxley
Logan Ellis
Camden Fegely
Riley Forster
Helen Fraunfelder
Nora Germaine
Turner Gilliland
Maren Jacobs
Shannon Katzenberger
Josie Kavc
Margot King
Maggie Lane
Piper McElfresh
Madaline Magda-McKinney
Isabella Marzicola
Anna Maurer
Donnie Mikuluk
Evan/Eve Miller
Mae Mohar
Ian Molinski
Brian Moten
Zayna Muntaser
Elizabeth Schuldt
Parker Toms
Sara Viserta
Jane Wagle
Ava Watts
Iris Wright
Delano Yeung
Quincy Zvomuya