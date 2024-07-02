LHS Inducts New National Honor Society Members

The Lakewood High National Honor Society welcomed 44 new members to its chapter in an induction ceremony at the Civic Auditorium on Jan. 25, 2024. To be inducted into the National Honor Society, students must possess a GPA of at least 3.5. Students are also evaluated based on their character, which means the nominating committee looks at community involvement, extracurriculars, leadership skills, and other intangibles.

Prior to the induction of new members, NHS President Arabella Spear offered a President's Message, followed by the four remaining NHS officers each speaking on one of the four tenets of the organization: scholarship, leadership, service and character. Vice President Fiona Gjermeni spoke on the topic of service; Treasurer Evie Abderrazza spoke on leadership; Secretary Gift Anya spoke on character; and Sergeant at Arms Jana Evans spoke on scholarship. The guest speaker of the evening was Lakewood High English social studies teacher Austin Sparks.

Congratulations to all our our new NHS inductees and thank you to the current members for welcoming the newest members!

Inductees:

Fallon Austin

Caroline Bass

Ronan Barley

Maggie Barmann

Beckett Broadwater

Peter Checkett

Madison Comer

Elma Coralic

Isaac Craciun

Ava Cuffari

Anna Daso

Olivia Demery

Willow Detmar

Elizabeth Doup

Charieon Doxley

Logan Ellis

Camden Fegely

Riley Forster

Helen Fraunfelder

Nora Germaine

Turner Gilliland

Maren Jacobs

Shannon Katzenberger

Josie Kavc

Margot King

Maggie Lane

Piper McElfresh

Madaline Magda-McKinney

Isabella Marzicola

Anna Maurer

Donnie Mikuluk

Evan/Eve Miller

Mae Mohar

Ian Molinski

Brian Moten

Zayna Muntaser

Elizabeth Schuldt

Parker Toms

Sara Viserta

Jane Wagle

Ava Watts

Iris Wright

Delano Yeung

Quincy Zvomuya