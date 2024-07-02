LakewoodAlive To Honor Community Leaders With Awards At Loving Lakewood: Greatest Hits

The event will take place at The Lakewood Masonic Temple on Saturday, February 24

LakewoodAlive is excited to announce Julie Warren as the 2024 Founders Award recipient, and fellow community members Sandy & Dave Feicht, Galadriel Olsen, Tony Parker, Chuck & Terri Postel, and Despina Sarantopoulou as the 2024 Community Leader Award honorees to be recognized during Loving Lakewood: Greatest Hits on Saturday, February 24.

Each member of this honoree group has made a long-lasting impact on LakewoodAlive and our community. The Founders Award, recognizing one honoree annually, celebrates individuals who exemplify the vision of LakewoodAlive’s founding members to foster and sustain vibrant and welcoming neighborhoods. Community Leader Award recipients represent LakewoodAlive’s most dedicated volunteers and partners who have supported the organization’s work in the community.

Julie Warren, co-owner of Erie Design, has been supporting Lakewood Alive for more than 15 years. Volunteering with numerous organizations in Lakewood, Julie has set aside a tremendous amount of time and talent to help further elevate LakewoodAlive’s programming in the community. Initially a volunteer, Julie joined LakewoodAlive’s board as a Chamber of Commerce designee in 2015. Since then, she has served as Development Chair and Vice President, and will be assuming the role of Board President in July of 2024. Julie has served as Chairperson of Loving Lakewood from its inception in 2014 when Lakewood Alive celebrated its 10-year anniversary. We are thrilled to recognize her at our 20th anniversary Loving Lakewood this year!

Sandy & Dave Feicht are long time LakewoodAlive volunteers who initially joined our Housing Program and have aided in numerous projects throughout the years. Sandy joined our board in 2022 and now serves as the Housing Committee Chairperson. Sandy and Dave have helped with leaf raking, snow shoveling, event set up and tear down, moving offices, yard clean ups, and more! They are there whenever we need helping hands.

Galadriel Olsen, owner of Lakewood Art Supply, is an active member of our Small Business Support Committee and is a leader within the Bunts to Birdtown business group on Madison Avenue. The Birdtown district is thriving, and Galadriel’s energy and passion are major players in this resurgence. An advocate for other small business owners in Lakewood, Galadriel recently joined our board in 2023.

Tony Parker, is the Executive Director of The Lantern located in nearby West Park. The Lantern provides free residential care to chemically dependent men and educates and assists people with recovery from substance use disorders. Tony and the residents of The Lantern have volunteered for LakewoodAlive on everything from yard clean ups to senior projects to hoarding situations to helping move furniture for a Lakewood senior facing eviction. They have helped us tackle some intense projects and even stepped in to help us move our office on short notice this past summer.

Chuck & Terri Postel are another example of dedicated volunteers who have helped LakewoodAlive for years. Two of the first people to sign up for a Lakewood Tool Box membership, the Postels have helped with a slew of volunteer projects over the years, including fixing a residents porch, tearing down an old wheel chair ramp, mulching seniors yards, and raking leaves. Their passion is working with Matt Clark, LakewoodAlive’s Housing Outreach Coordinator, on our snow removal program to help clear sidewalks and driveways for Lakewood seniors.

Despina Sarantopoulou, owner of Despina's Bakery is a member of our Small Business Support Committee and an anchor on Detroit Avenue’s East End. An immigrant from Greece, Despina first joined LakewoodAlive’s City-Wide Small Business Zoom meetings during COVID when she was exclusively catering. Always working, with endless energy, Despina opened her store to customers in 2022. Her shop, along with Studio West 117th and neighboring businesses, has helped breathe new life into this historic business district.

Join us at Loving Lakewood: Greatest Hits to celebrate these amazing members of our vibrant community! Loving Lakewood is LakewoodAlive’s annual fundraising gala, and takes place Saturday, February 24 at Lakewood Masonic Temple from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Visit our website LakewoodAlive.org to purchase your tickets today!

