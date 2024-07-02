What do kids need to know to stay safe when they are not directly supervised by adults? What do parents and guardians need to consider when making decisions about their child’s independence? These questions are the foundation of H2O’s HOME ALONE program. This innovative class teaches kids ages 9-12 critical safety skills, including how to make healthy choices. High school volunteers create engaging presentations using demonstrations, videos, visual aids, and handouts. Parents confirm after attending HOME ALONE that the youth leaders act as role models to which children are more likely to attentively listen. At the same time, parents hear from community safety experts about current best practices for safety. They discuss ways to assess child readiness for being home alone and how to build toward and prepare for that independence.

The next HOME ALONE is Wednesday, March 6th from 6:00-8:30 p.m. at Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Ave. Registration is required and will open on February 14th. The link to register through Eventbrite will be available at h2olakewood.org on the City of Lakewood website. There is a requested fee to attend but can be waived upon request. The goal in designing this program is to make it accessible to the community, regardless of ability to pay.

In a post-event survey, a parent said, “My child and I left with a feeling of love for our community and a sense of security with the information gathered.” We hope that Lakewood families who have children ages 9-12 will consider registering for this session of HOME ALONE. The last one was filled to capacity, and we do not plan to offer another session until fall of 2024.

If you have any questions, please contact emmie.hutchison@lakewoodoh.net.

H2O is a youth volunteer program sponsored by the City of Lakewood’s Division of Youth Office. H2O receives tremendous support from the Lakewood City Schools, the Lakewood Foundation, generous donors and a dedicated group of adult volunteers.