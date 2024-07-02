District 24-25 PreK & Kindergarten Registration Open

Lakewood City Schools' preschool and kindergarten registration for the 2024-2025 school year is now open! The registration process begins online. Visit the district website and www.lakewoodcityschools.org and click on Enroll at the top of the page. Children must be 5 years old before Sept. 30, 2024 to be eligible for kindergarten. Preschool classes are available for 4- and 5-year-olds at Grant, Harrison, Hayes, Horace Mann and Lincoln elementaries. For more information on our early childhood education program, visit our website and click on Preschool under the Departments tab at the top of the page. Questions? Call 216-529-4267.