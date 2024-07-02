City Awarded Grant For New Bus For Seniors And Disabled

The City of Lakewood was recently awarded a grant from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) to purchase a new accessible bus for seniors and individuals with disabilities. This bus will be utilized by the Division of Aging to take residents to and from grocery stores, programs and events, Cove Community Center, and elsewhere about the city. The grant allows the City to replace an older bus so that we can continue to provide reliable and consistent transportation. Lakewood is proud to be one of 18 grant recipients for 2024.

The Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals With Disabilities (Section 5310) program is a federal grant program that funds 80 percent of the cost of chosen applicants’ capital projects with a 20 percent local match.