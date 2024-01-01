Winter Warm Up Project At Cove

Cove Community Center’s Winter Warm Up Project, led by youth volunteers from H2O (Help To Others) and senior volunteers, is ensuring our neighbors stay warm this winter. Handmade hats and scarves, along with donated items, are placed on the fence near the RTA bus stop at Cove Ave. and Clifton Blvd., outside Cove Community Center. Please take what you need to stay warm throughout the winter or for your journey home from the bus stop. Items are available for all. Donations of new and gently used items are welcome in the lobby of Cove.