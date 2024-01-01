Upcoming Events

Vietnam Program- Film: “The Scent of Green Papaya” (1993)

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (104 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Winner of the 1993 Cannes Camera d’Or award, this film captures the beauty of Vietnam and its people. Set in the 1940s and 1960s, this film follows the life of an innocent, keenly observant young child name Mui. Highly reviewed by Robert Ebert, this film “is of great visual beauty; watching it is like a poem for the eyes.” Vietnamese with English subtitles.

Vietnam Program- Vietnamese Faith Traditions: Buddhism and Roman Catholicism

Presented by Professor Ellen Posman

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Cleveland’s Vietnamese Buddhist temples, including Quan Am Temple and Chua Vien Quang Temple and St. Boniface Catholic Church have served Vietnamese Americans for years. Join Professor Ellen Posman, Chair of the Department of Religion at Baldwin Wallace University, in an exploration of Vietnamese Catholicism and Vietnamese Buddhism.

Presentation- A Visit with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sara Lucy Bagby

Presented by Women in History

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Sara Lucy Bagby (1833-1906), one of the last people to suffer under the provisions of the Fugitive Slave Act and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (1933-2020) were born 100 years apart, but both had a significant impact on our country. Robin Pease and Juliette Regnier from Women in History bring these historical figures back to life with individual monologues in period costumes, followed by a question and answer session from the audience.