Team Rangers For A Cure - Leukemia And Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries Kickoff Event

In less than one week, on Thursday January 18th, a small group of Lakewood High School Sophomores and Juniors are kicking off their 7-week fundraising effort through the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at Lakewood High Schools Girls' Basketball home game at 7pm.

High school junior Luke Burke was nominated by his principal as the Student Visionary of the Year and formed a team to work with him. His team will be competing in a fundraising competition with other schools throughout Northeast Ohio.

Luke's team, Team Rangers for a Cure, has a goal of $50,000 by March 8th. The team along with Lakewood High School Coach Julie Work is asking for guests to wear Orange in honor of Leukemia. There will be raffle baskets that were generously donated by tons of local Lakewood businesses and all profits made from the raffle baskets will go directly to the teams fundrasier. A precentage of ticket sales will also be supporting the cause.

