Rotary Awards $77,912 In Grants

Grants totaling $77,912 from the Lakewood-Rocky River Rotary Foundation will provide scholarships, encourage student achievement, fight hunger, and foster programs for community health and wellness.

Each year, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River seeks grant applications from non-profit organizations that serve our youth, adults and community within Lakewood and Rocky River. Since its creation in 1952 by then-Club President Carl Dryer, the Foundation has enabled the club to provide over $1.25 million in student scholarships and grants. This has been accomplished due to the generosity of the club’s philanthropic membership.

This year, the club will award $15,000 in scholarships to high school seniors and present $7,000 in prizes to student winners in the club’s annual speech, music, and art competition.

A grant of $2,250 was used for the club’s annual literacy project, purchasing dictionaries for 600 third grade students in Lakewood and Rocky River.

Four grants of $5,000 were awarded – West Shore Meals on Wheels to subsidize its home delivered meals; Trials for Hope to support the Cove Center’s food, hygiene, household supplies program; LakewoodAlive for its Beds for seniors; pay moving expenses for evicted Program; and Lakewood Community Services Center for its Emergency food delivery program.

HELP Foundation was awarded $4,900 for its horticultural garden, skill development and food programs. Elle's Enchanted Forest Playground will receive a grant of $4,500 for Sitework for its Phase 2 play equipment.

Rocky River Assistance Program will receive $3,500 to provide gift cards food, and clothes for 66 families, and the Lakewood Family YMCA was awarded $3,500 to purchase a refrigerator for fresh food for 100 families a day.

Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corp will receive a $3,000 grant to subsidize 600 food baskets. H2O (Help to Others) was awarded $2,500 for its Summer Service Camp benefiting 200 students. The Lakewood Ranger Educational Foundation was awarded $2,500 to underwrite healthy snacks for its kids' clubs and activities.

Twice Blessed Free Store (RRUMC) received $2,000 to purchase household and personal hygiene items to give away to residents. Youth Challenge was awarded $2,000 to train its teen volunteers to work with staff.

Lakewood Fire-Paramedic Program received a grant of $1,250 for proactive equipment/services for seniors. Madison Court Community Coalition received $1,012 for its outreach activities and programs for 400 youth.

Grants of $1,000 each were awarded to the Lakewood Historical Society for its Ohio Heritage three-week kids summer program, Lakewood Public Library for its summer reading program reaching 700 youth, and the Rocky River Parks and Recreation Foundation for its outdoor summer concerts and activities.