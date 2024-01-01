Mayor's Corner: Expanded Refuse And Recycling Center Open For Business

On January 16th, the City of Lakewood’s upgraded and expanded Refuse and Recycling Center opened for use by residents. Located at 12920 Berea Road, the new facility provides additional and modernized space to collect and dispose of waste and recycling materials more efficiently and cost-effectively. The project will also improve the resident experience for those making drop-offs of recyclables, hazardous materials, larger trash items, and yard waste.

A 6,400 square feet addition was built onto a pre-existing city facility, allowing several overall improvements. The new and reconfigured space offers a more efficient flow and comfortable indoor site for resident drop-off of materials, with the ability to pull into a temperature-controlled environment that better routes traffic flow. A new resident check-in office has been created to improve customer service on site, as well as new signage to provide information to residents on how to use the facility. Other upgrades include renovations to existing truck parking facilities and the addition of an undercarriage truck wash, as well as an employee breakroom and locker room renovations.

I want to commend our Public Works team’s refuse division for successfully pursuing outside dollars to help underwrite expenses related to the new facility. That includes a grant from the Ohio EPA in excess of $25,000 to purchase two new pieces of equipment, a shredder, and a cardboard baler. This new equipment will be essential to improving our productivity and efficiency with the collection process at the facility to save dollars and improve user experience.

Lakewood’s Refuse Division does an excellent job for our residents, and this facility will build on the strength of our Public Works Department. It’s a big job for the team, with over 30,000 tons of combined waste and recycling collected by the Refuse Division in Lakewood in a single year alone. But we are proud to note that the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District has certified Lakewood for diversion of 56% of waste kept out of landfills for 10 years in row. This is a meaningful accomplishment that helps reduce our carbon footprint and also reduces costs to taxpayers. Lakewood was an early adopter of recycling, acting as a local municipal pioneer for the practice in the 1980s. We continue to push targeted education to encourage proper recycling, and the City was awarded a $6,000 grant from the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District to help educate residents. Proper recycling has benefits for the environment and the City’s bottom line.

I also want to thank our general contractor, Millstone Construction, for their partnership with Public Works to get this project done on time and in a cost-effective manner, and thanks also go out to the Ohio EPA for their grant dollars invested.

For more information on Lakewood’s Refuse and Recycling, you can visit the Refuse Division page on our website: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/refuse-recycling/. Operating hours for the new Berea Road facility are 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM on weekdays and Saturday 8:00 AM to noon. Please use the west entrance when visiting.