LHS Academic Challenge Team Competes On Channel 5

Our stellar LHS Academic Challenge team competed last night on News 5 Cleveland's "Academic Challenge" show against Rocky River and Mayfield high schools.

Rowan Brown and Yasmin Elhachdani joined team captain Shannon Katzenberger as the on-air team while alternates Owen Rumsey and Alessio Matera, and advisers Autumn Sabin and Jason Saksa, cheered them on.

Tune in to the show on March 16 to find out the results! No matter the outcome, we are #RangerProud of our team!