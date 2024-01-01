Lakewood Community Services Center Seeks Volunteers!

If you have a few hours to spare each week and if you want to join LCSC in the fight to end hunger in the community, these volunteer opportunities could be a perfect fit for you.

LCSC is the emergency food pantry for Lakewood, Rocky River and Westlake and we could use some dedicated help during the hours of 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. We currently provide food assistance to over 2800 individuals each month! We could not do this important work without our volunteers.Pantry volunteers are responsible for making sure that there is a consistent flow of emergency food available to make sure that clients are served quickly and efficiently.

If you are interested in finding out more please contact Colleen Timm at 216-226-6466.