Healthy Lakewood Foundation Seeks Applications For New Resident Board Member

Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) is currently recruiting for one open position on its Board of Directors. Younger members of the community (ages 21 – 30) are especially encouraged to apply to HLF’s Board.

At this time, only Lakewood residents can be considered for this open position in order to maintain a board composition whereby at least 2/3 of members are Lakewood residents, per the organization’s by-laws.

HLF holds as a core value that the diversity of its members and partners is one of its greatest assets. By recruiting and supporting members with diverse backgrounds, lived experiences, skills, and areas of knowledge the Board seeks to engage a range of perspectives to address the challenges and opportunities encountered in grantmaking. The board recognizes that greater understanding is possible among those who bring diverse perspectives through which to examine issues and opportunities.

The board takes seriously its responsibility to create a culture that honors and supports each member’s inherent value, contributions, and perspectives. The HLF board and staff are responsible for ensuring that diversity, equity, and inclusion are central pillars to its governance.

HLF provides an optional meeting stipend for members to reduce financial barriers to Board service. This stipend includes reimbursement for travel, caretaking, and miscellaneous expenses related to attending Board meetings and events.

If you have previously applied for an HLF Board of Directors position, your application will be considered in this current position review process.

Applications are being accepted through February 16, 2024. To learn more and apply, interested candidates can visit our website at https://healthylakewoodfoundation.org/board/. Please reach out to HLF’s Executive Director, Kate Ingersoll, with questions.