February Events At Lakewood Public Library

Vietnamese Refugees: Stories of Courage, Hope and Resilience

Through exhibits and related programs involving literature, poetry, film, the study of faith traditions, art and photography, we examine the lives and important stories of Vietnamese refugees, celebrating a people's history and culture.

Film- "The Scent of Green Papaya" (1993)

Directed by Tran Anh Hung

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (104 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Winner of the 1993 Cannes Camera d’Or award, this film captures the beauty of Vietnam and its people. Set in the 1940s and 1960s, the film follows the life of an innocent, keenly observant young child named Mui. Highly reviewed by Roger Ebert, this film “is of great visual beauty; watching it is like a poem for the eyes.” Vietnamese with English subtitles.

Vietnamese Faith Traditions: Buddhism and Roman Catholicism

Presented by Professor Ellen Posman

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Main Library Auditorium

Cleveland’s Vietnamese Buddhist temples, including Quan Am Temple and Chua Vien Quang Temple and St. Boniface Catholic Church have served Vietnamese Americans for years. Join Professor Ellen Posman, Chair of the Department of Religion at Baldwin Wallace University, in an exploration of Vietnamese Catholicism and Vietnamese Buddhism.

Documentary- "The Journey of Vaan Nguyen" (2005)

Directed by Duki Dror

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (90 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

This internationally acclaimed Israeli documentary follows Vaan Nguyen and her life and struggles as an Israeli-born Hebrew-speaking Vietnamese. Her father was one of the many boat people who fled Vietnam and one of only a few who found asylum in Israel. When the family returns to Vietnam hoping they can reclaim their lands, their journey becomes a parable on the loss of identity and the fate of refugees. English, Hebrew and Vietnamese with English subtitles.