Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Basketball - Rangers Beat John Hay Hornets And Raise Funds For The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society

1/19/24 Rangers vs John Hay Hornets



On an evening dedicated to raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Purple Palace that we call the East Gym turned Orange. The Rangers Girls won, funds were raised, and spirits ran high. Normally, I beeline for my seat across from the Lakewood bench, but last night I paused to buy some raffle tickets and visit with some of the generous hearted students that organized this effort—Luke Burke, Maggie Barmann, Ava Cuffari, Izzy Wacker. Kudos to them and all those students, local businesses and community members who pitched in. It's a team effort.



"Orange" and its vital cause was the big winner last night, but the Purple and Gold did their thing on the court—Lakewood 57, John Hay 40. Freshman Charleigh Doxley, always a strong defender and ball handler, led all scorers with 16. Junior Layla Smith scored 11 and senior Delaney Garcia had 10, both playing a dominant inside game. Senior Nora Germaine scored 7 coming off the bench, while Elizabeth Doup (6), Helen Fraunfelder (2) and Lucy Henrikson also played valuable minutes. Starters Sophia Zarbo (4) and Ally Bookman (2) rarely light up the scoreboard, but they bring hustle, assists, rebounds and stifling defense every night, and are vital to team success. Aseal Albadarin (1 point) and Halla Kutkut helped the Rangers finish strong.

The Rangers took the sting out of the Hornets with their strong team play. We all hope, of course, that in some small way the our community has been able to make a difference for this very worthy cause. Long Live Lakewood.

1/18/24 Rangers vs Independence Blue Devils

The frigid temperatures and a determined Independence squad slowed but couldn't stop the Lakewood Rangers, who used balanced scoring on their way to a 68-55 win over the Blue Devils. Senior Jack Gowan played well at both ends, and scored 14 key points—with each of his 4 three pointers coming just when Independence was making a run. Junior Luke Vannucci led all scorers (19) and likewise used the three pointer to great effect. Senior Dominic Peck scored 14, a nice compliment to the energetic defense he always delivers. Junior Lucas Seguine added 10 points and gave solid play as a primary ball handler (Led all players with12 assists). As usual, senior Drew Jablonowski was a force on the boards (10 rebounds) and scored 9. Aidan Smith provided valuable minutes off the bench, scoring 2. Lakewood (10-4) is playing an exciting, balanced brand of basketball, with an inside and outside game plus strong all-around defensive play. Is there anything more gratifying—and increasingly rare—than watching players who grew up together jell into a cohesive unit? The Lakewood Rangers are one team, from one town, that comes to play every night. Long Live Lakewood.

1/10/24 Rangers vs Holy Name

Lakewood 66, Holy Name 45. We talked about "microcosms" in class today, then tonight, on cue, the Lakewood Girls played a game that was a microcosm of their season. As usual, the Rangers put forth a great team effort, with many contributors. Delaney Garcia once again led the team in scoring, with 20 hard fought points made exclusively in the paint and at the line. Charleigh Doxley was nearly flawless as the primary ball handler, played harassing defense, and scored 9. Ally Bookman hustled her way to 9 points and created opportunities for her teammates with her forceful drives. Layla Smith was strong on the boards and scored seven. Sophia Zarbo scored 6 and handled the ball well, and, as always, played energetic, pesky defense. All season, Lucy Henrikson, as the first player off the bench, has produced on both ends. Tonight she scored 11 and played a strong floor game. Helen Fraunfelder and Elizabeth Doup each scored two points and played important minutes. The Rangers led by only four at the half, but they came out with energy and purpose to slowly pull away from the much improved Green Wave. Lakewood is playing a tougher than tough non conference schedule, but those games have been great preparation for conference play, where the Rangers (6-7) are now 5-0 in the GLC East. It was good to see/hear the pep band tonight, who brought their "A" game to the East Gym. It was good to see loyal Ranger fans, parents and all those that are the fabric of our community. The girls from 44107, win or lose, are, and will continue to be, relentless on the court. Long Live Lakewood.