A Time To Dance: Seniors' Leap Year Dance Party At Cove

Exciting News! The Senior Dance Party is back in Lakewood! Save the date – Feb. 29th for "A Time to Dance," a Leap Year Dance Party at Cove! Join us for joy and connection as H2O students team up with the Division of Aging. Let’s leap together to bridge the generation gap! Limited seating available. Call 216-529-5061 to buy your tickets.

Nancy Feighan is Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.