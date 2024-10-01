Starr Gazer: January
ARIES: The Ram is off & running, bringing in the New Year; the Sun is shining on your career. Jupiter has just landed in your financial house. New Year's goal: finish what you've started!
TAURUS: The Bull is looking to travel overseas in 2024. Jupiter is shining on you. Remember all things in moderation, or you'll need to build a new Bullpen before the end of the year.
GEMINI: The Twins have luck landing in the house of other people's money. Jupiter is blessing you behind the scenes. We know how you like to talk; trust me, on this one, keep your lips sealed!
CANCER: The Crab is getting some extra sunshine in the house of relationships, business & personal. Jupiter is blessing your groups & organizations. Get out of that shell & network, baby!
LEO: The Lion is starting the year looking at better ways to improve its health. How can you expect to run a jungle without being in tip-top shape? Jupiter is blessing your career; let it shine!
VIRGO: Virgo might have some romantic interests looking your way. It’s even luckier if you decide to take a trip overseas. Dust off that passport. It's getting old; come out of that stale routine.
LIBRA: New Year's resolution for Libras: Decide. Things are happening around the homestead. You are being blessed by resources coming from sources unknown. Enjoy the time with your family.
SCORPIO: The Scorpion needs to come out of its cave for 2024. Get out in the community & circulate; you've got luck coming into your relationships. Don't be so intense. Lighten up, smile.
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur has luck in the financial sector this month. However, we must keep an eye on our health; too much of a good thing is wreaking havoc on the body; aim that bow & arrow in the right direction.
CAPRICORN: It's all about you Goat. Climb that mountaintop until you've reached the summit. The stars are blessing you romantically. Your goal for the New Year is to take a break, go out & play.
AQUARIUS: Aquarius, you've got some exciting things in the works behind the scenes this month. You are being blessed enormously on the home front. Spend time with the family.
PISCES: It's time to swim over to another pond for 2024. Your groups & organizations are growing; it's time to move on over to the lake. Others are blessing you in your school of fish.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.