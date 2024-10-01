Starr Gazer: January

JANUARY

ARIES: The Ram is off & running, bringing in the New Year; the Sun is shining on your career. Jupiter has just landed in your financial house. New Year's goal: finish what you've started!

TAURUS: The Bull is looking to travel overseas in 2024. Jupiter is shining on you. Remember all things in moderation, or you'll need to build a new Bullpen before the end of the year.

GEMINI: The Twins have luck landing in the house of other people's money. Jupiter is blessing you behind the scenes. We know how you like to talk; trust me, on this one, keep your lips sealed!

CANCER: The Crab is getting some extra sunshine in the house of relationships, business & personal. Jupiter is blessing your groups & organizations. Get out of that shell & network, baby!

LEO: The Lion is starting the year looking at better ways to improve its health. How can you expect to run a jungle without being in tip-top shape? Jupiter is blessing your career; let it shine!

VIRGO: Virgo might have some romantic interests looking your way. It’s even luckier if you decide to take a trip overseas. Dust off that passport. It's getting old; come out of that stale routine.

LIBRA: New Year's resolution for Libras: Decide. Things are happening around the homestead. You are being blessed by resources coming from sources unknown. Enjoy the time with your family.

SCORPIO: The Scorpion needs to come out of its cave for 2024. Get out in the community & circulate; you've got luck coming into your relationships. Don't be so intense. Lighten up, smile.

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur has luck in the financial sector this month. However, we must keep an eye on our health; too much of a good thing is wreaking havoc on the body; aim that bow & arrow in the right direction.

CAPRICORN: It's all about you Goat. Climb that mountaintop until you've reached the summit. The stars are blessing you romantically. Your goal for the New Year is to take a break, go out & play.

AQUARIUS: Aquarius, you've got some exciting things in the works behind the scenes this month. You are being blessed enormously on the home front. Spend time with the family.

PISCES: It's time to swim over to another pond for 2024. Your groups & organizations are growing; it's time to move on over to the lake. Others are blessing you in your school of fish.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.