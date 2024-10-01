Representative Skindell Not Seeking Re-Election To The Ohio General Assembly In 2024

State Rep. Michael J. Skindell (Lakewood), announced his plans not to seek re-election to the Ohio General Assembly in 2024. Skindell, who is entering his 22nd year in the legislature, said he intends to serve out his current term, but not seek re-election.

Rep. Skindell represents Lakewood and portions of western Cleveland, and is currently a member of the Finance Committee, serving as Ranking Member of the Transportation Subcommittee, and Government Oversight and Civil Justice Committees. He also serves as a member of the Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review and the Power Siting Board. Over his years as a member of the General Assembly, Skindell has served more than sixteen years on the finance committees and 7 years as ranking Democrat member.

“I’m deeply grateful for the confidence I have received from the voters during these years in the legislature and for the opportunity to provide a steady voice for our shared values in Columbus,” said Rep. Skindell. “I am proud of our record having dozens of bills and amendments passed and that my office, with the help of my legislative aides, has provided superior constituent services throughout these years.”

During his legislative tenure, Skindell will have served fourteen years in the House of Representatives and eight years in the Senate. Rep. Skindell’s legislative priorities have included making the state’s budget work for average Ohioans, protecting the state’s natural resources, including air and water, providing health care for all, protecting workers and consumers and ensuring all people are treated with fairness and respect.

As a long-time member of the finance committees in the Ohio House and Senate, Skindell championed fair and equitable taxation, opposing tax cuts which mostly benefited the richest Ohioans and corporations. He successfully advocated for Ohio’s earned income tax credit, helping the working poor, and continues to argue for making it refundable. In 2007, Rep. Skindell was a leading legislator who worked to expand Ohio’s State Children’s Health Insurance Program, earning him the 2007 Legislative Champion of Children Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Voice for Ohio’s Children. Skindell believes that the state budget should be used to make investments which provide all Ohioans a chance to be productive citizens and for protection of the most vulnerable.

In the area of environmental protection, Rep. Skindell was the first legislator to introduce stand-alone legislation in 2003 to ensure that an increasing percentage of energy generation comes from renewable resources. A version of this renewable energy portfolio standard legislation was adopted in Ohio in 2008. Skindell played a key role in ensuring Ohio’s adoption of the Great Lake’s Compact and he continued to advocate for laws protecting Lake Erie from plastic and nutrient pollution and oil and gas drilling. He has opposed drilling in Ohio’s parks and lands and has argued for stronger drilling and fracking regulations. Rep. Skindell was honored as Environmental Legislator of the Year by the Ohio Environmental Council in 2004.

Rep. Skindell authored legislation allowing people to designate individuals to care for the disposal of their last remains, a version of which became law in 2006. He was successful in having legislation passed to allow protection orders to cover companion animals in domestic violence cases and to create special districts for the establishment of erosion control measures along Lake Erie’s shoreline. Skindell played a key role in having the legislature repeal portions of House Bill 6, a bill which cost consumers for electric generation subsidies.

As a state legislator and former Lakewood councilperson, Skindell has urged the adoption of nondiscrimination laws protecting the LGBTQIA+ community for more than 25 years. Rep. Skindell has either co-sponsored or been the primary sponsor of the Ohio Fairness Act for 11 sessions of the General Assembly. He has always advocated that all people should be treated with fairness and dignity.

Although Rep. Skindell filed candidacy petitions in the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, he will formally withdraw his name as a candidate for the State Representative for Ohio’s 13th House District, in the near future. Following the current legislative term, Skindell intends to continue in work in the areas of law and public advocacy.