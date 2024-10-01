Longtime Business Owner Joe The Barber Announces Retirement

Joe the Barber is hanging up his shears.

Joe Greiner, affectionately known as Joe the Barber, was originally from Hart, Michigan. He graduated from Molar Barber College (Chicago) in 1961. After meeting his wife Carol at a dance at a local dude ranch, he took a chance and moved to her hometown in northeast Ohio. Joe worked in a different barber shop for a short time, and then opened Joe's Barber Shop on Detroit Road in Lakewood in 1964.

Over the 60-plus years in Lakewood he has cut a lot of hair. Joe has remarked that he's been cutting hair for so long that he has cut four generations in some families. In addition to his many loyal customers from the neighborhood, he has cut the hair of local celebrities, professional football, baseball, and hockey players, mayors and state representatives, many local police and firemen, judges, and even the original Mr. Jingleing.

Once, after giving a ballplayer a haircut, Joe told him he was getting a "home run cut." Sure enough, that day the player hit a home run. The next day the manager called Joe and joked that he would be sending the whole team.

In addition to the time he spent in the barber shop, he is proud of his work designing and cutting hairpieces for cancer and burn patients, and doing hair cuts for shut-ins at many area nursing homes.

Joe sold his business to Belle Barber Shop several years ago as a way to transition to retirement. As that time arrives, Joe would like to thank all of his many customers from the past 60 years for the wonderful journey.

Mark Keating is a freelance writer and former Lakewood resident.