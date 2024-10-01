Lakewood Council Person Tristan Rader Announces Candidacy For State Representative
I'm excited to announce I'm running for State Representative in Ohio's 13th House District. I'm thrilled to share this moment with you!
Our campaign is rooted in our community values, fighting for a more just and equitable Ohio. Just as I have on city council, I will continue to champion renewable energy, economic justice, and fight to preserve our democracy in Columbus! Your support is critical in the fight!
Volume 20, Issue 1, Posted 1:59 PM, 01.10.2024