January Programs At Lakewood Public Library

Vietnamese Refugees: Stories of Courage, Hope and Resilience

Through exhibits and related programs involving literature, poetry, film, the study of faith traditions, art and photography, we examine the lives and important stories of Vietnamese refugees, celebrating a people's history and culture. Our special programming, for both adults and children, will run from January 1, 2024 through April 30, 2024.

Vietnam Program: Documentary

"A Cloud Never Dies" (2022)

Produced by Plum Village

Continuous Screening (27 minutes)

January 1, 2024 through April 30, 2024

Main Library First Floor Lobby

A new biographical documentary of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh narrated by actor Peter Coyote, this film weaves together original film and photographic archives, telling the story of a humble young Vietnamese monk and poet whose wisdom and compassion were forged in the suffering of war.

In the face of violence, fear and discrimination, Thich Nhat Hanh's courageous path of engaged action reveals how insight, community and a deep aspiration to serve the world can offer hope, peace and a way forward for millions.

Vietnam Program: Documentary: "Finding the Virgo" (2018)

Directed by Barre Fong

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (49 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

Brave seven-year-old Lauren Vuong escaped Vietnam with her family and fifty-seven other refugees on a small wooden fishing boat. After ten days at sea, they were lost and depleted of food, water and fuel. Death seemed imminent. A U.S. flagged cargo ship, the Virgo, spotted them and the captain ordered their rescue. Lauren Vuong's decades-long search for the heroic captain and crew of the Virgo is a moving story of compassion, gratitude and humanity at its best.