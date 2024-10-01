Happy New Year From Superintendent Niedzwiecki
At Lakewood City Schools, we know how fortunate we are to be part of a community that continually shows up for our students and school communities. We couldn’t provide the rich smorgasbord of opportunities from preschool to graduation without that support. So from all of us at Lakewood City Schools to all of you, we wish you a happy, healthy and peaceful 2024!
Gratefully,
Maggie Niedzwiecki
Superintendent of Schools
Volume 20, Issue 1, Posted 1:59 PM, 01.10.2024