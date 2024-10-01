Giving Tree Program At Cove Great Success

The Giving Tree program at Cove is wrapping up. Our Home Delivered Meal volunteers, Department of Human Services staff, along with Officer Bill as Santa's elves, shared holiday cheer with 150+ seniors in need. The joy and surprise on recipients’ faces were priceless, and many expressed gratitude for receiving a gift. We want to express our gratitude to the middle school volunteers from H2O - Help To Others for making cards to go along with the gifts. Thanks to all who contributed, embracing the holiday spirit! We’ve made new friends and can't wait to welcome them to Cove in the New Year.