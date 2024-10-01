Dr. G's Lakewood Ranger Round-Up: Boys' Basketball, Girls' Basketball And Cheerleading

January 6, 2024, Girls: Lakewood vs Normandy

Today, after 16 minutes of spirited play, the Lakewood Girls went into the locker room at Normandy tied at 22. Ten minutes later, they once again took the court, and in 4 furious minutes pushed out to a ten-point lead that the Invaders would never seriously threaten. The Rangers hard fought 47-36 win against a determined opponent was a team effort, but without inspired play from posts Delaney Garcia (18 points/8 rebounds) and Layla Smith (12 points/10 rebounds) the happy bus trip might have had a different tone. While Delaney and Layla were dominant inside, freshman point guard Charleigh Doxley (5 points) contributed on both ends with rebounds, assists, steals and a key rebound. Hustling Ally Bookman only had one basket, but her 3 pointer early in the second quarter cut into the Invaders five point lead and swung the momentum back to the Rangers. Speaking of hustling, guard Sophia Zarbo (2 points) gathered in loose balls, deflected passes, played tight defense without fouling, and was a real pest. Lucy Henrikson came off he bench to provide solid ball handling, rebounds and 5 key points early in the 4th quarter to help nail down the win. Her 3 pointer was a back breaker, halting a Normandy mini-run and restoring order for the Rangers. Last year, Normandy was the only GLC East team to defeat Lakewood, a stinging home loss that was avenged twice later that year at their place. This season, Lakewood remains undefeated int he GLC East and took a big step toward their conference goals today. Hats off to Coach Work, her staff and the entire squad today. Long Live Lakewood.

January 5, 2024, Boys: Lakewood vs Normandy



Early on, when a key element of success is not working --in this case Lakewood's 3 point shooting—other aspects/players must emerge. Tonight, up stepped defensive specialist Dominic Peck (9 points) who not only made the only first quarter 3 pointer, but brought energy, stole the ball and generally wreaked havoc upon the Normandy offense.



After a relatively tight first quarter, Lakewood (8-3, 5-0 GLC) took control through the late 2nd and early 3rd quarters, winning easily 65-32. Luke Vannucci led all scorers with 17 points, relying on aggressive drives to the hoop until he found the range from outside. Drew Jablonowski, as is his habit, was relentless on the boards (12 rebounds, 15 points) and played stout defense. Lucas Suguine was strong at point guard (7 points) and grabbed 6 rebounds. Starter Jack Gowan did not score, but played strong defense and distributed the ball with his typical efficiency. The Lakewood bench also contributed. Peter Checkett scored 6 points, including a second quarter 3-pointer that helped stem a brief Normandy run. Luke Bonvissuo (2 points) also provided valuable minutes. Dean Albadarin, Griffin Starr and Mohammed Abuzahriyeh each had 2 points to round out the scoring.



The loud and large Ranger students section was out in force tonight, led by our fabulous Cheer Squad. Our loyalists were treated to a glimpse into the future at halftime of the JV Game—youth basketball—and halftime of the variety game—youth cheerleading. So, more than ever, tonight was not just a basketball game, but a celebration of community based athletics, a purple and gold extravaganza. The Lakewood Rangers are one team from one very special town. Long Live Lakewood