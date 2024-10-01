Car Seat Safety Check January 14

The Lakewood Fire Department will hold another car seat safety check on Sunday, January 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Fire Station #1, 14601 Madison Avenue.

This free event is open to Lakewood families (registration required) who are interested in having fire department personnel install their child safety seats or check for proper set up. Registration is required. Sign up at https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/car-seat-fit-stop/