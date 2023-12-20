The Season Of Giving At O’Neill Healthcare

O’Neill Healthcare is embracing the season of giving by giving back to our surrounding communities in a variety of ways. Notably, our team at O’NeillHealthcare Middleburg Heights is giving back by volunteering their time at a local shelter and adopted a family with The Littlest Heroes Pediatric Cancer Foundation, while our other facilities combined to donate 350 pounds of food to five different local food banks. Grounded in the values of family, our six O’Neill Healthcare locations are dedicated to giving back to the neighborhoods we serve, especially during the holiday season.

O’Neill Healthcare Lakewood kicked off the season with a food drive starting in early November. Contributions were collected in Lakewood’s lobby and all proceeds were donated to Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation. Over 50 pounds of food were collected and delivered to Lakewood Masonic Temple on November 17th. This contribution went towards feeding over 300 families for the Thanksgiving holiday!



The vibrant spirit of giving at O’Neill Healthcare is embodied by our residents, who actively engage with our activities department to create crafts to donate throughout the community. This year, residents at our Lakewood facility played a crucial role in creating care packages for children in third-world countries, ensuring they receive Christmas gifts. Additionally, they crafted heartfelt Christmas cards for U.S. troops stationed overseas, spreading joy and gratitude during the holiday season.



O’Neill Healthcare takes pride in contributing to the resources of the surrounding community, and we express thanks to our community members, residents, and families for their thoughtful donations. All O’Neill Healthcare facilities are active in their communities, and frequently host events open to the public. If you are interested in hearing more about our upcoming events, taking a tour of one of our 5-Star facilities, or

becoming a volunteer, please call (440) 808-5500 or visit ONeillHC.com.