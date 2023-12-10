Seniors' Holiday Breakfast Was A Hit

The festive spirit was in the air as we hosted another Seniors Holiday Breakfast for our community's older residents. The delightful event at Harding this morning featured District updates and Q&A with Superintendent Niedzwiecki (who did double duty on the serving line!), presentations by the school's ROX and Builders clubs, and a closing performance of holiday cheer by the Strings Plus ensemble! Thank you to everyone who joined us and we look forward to next year's!