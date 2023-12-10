Season's Greetings From Kyle Baker!
I wish you all the hope, wonder, and joy that the season can bring! It has been a tremendous privilege, responsibility, and honor to be elected and serve as the Ward 1 representative on Lakewood City Council. Please accept the warmest of holiday wishes from me and my family. Here’s to an incredible 2024 for Lakewood!
Kyle Baker, Lakewood City Council Ward 1
Kyle G. Baker
Lakewood City Council Ward 1
(216) 529-6055 (o)
(216) 469-1484 (c)
Volume 19, Issue 24, Posted 3:43 PM, 12.20.2023