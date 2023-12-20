Our New Vegan Restaurant In Lakewood: Black Market Meats

If you're like me, a vegan living in Lakewood, you're always looking to try something new. Have you tried our new vegan delicatessen, Black Market Meats? If you haven't, you have no clue what you and your taste buds are missing.

A vegan deli concept, who would've ever thought of it? The owners and operators are Todd Kronika (who has been a plant-based eater for like 20 years) and Cory Hajde, a very brilliant restaurateur. Todd's sister, Candice, is also a part of this delicatessen. She's usually working the deli counter with smiles and offering a suggestion if you’re unsure of which option to try. Black Market Meats offers an array of different sandwiches on a weekly basis. The house-made meats in combination with other local ingredients make up delicious sandwiches with names such as butter mushroom, chicken relish, salami Italian & hummus on sourdough just to name a few.

If you're not in the mood for a sandwich, they have vegan sides. These are not your grandmother's sandwich sides, unless she's vegan. They range from different salads like potato & broccoli to hummus and soups. They've recently added vegan cookies to the menu, but you have to get them while they last.

The next time you're craving a deli sandwich with a delicious vegan side but you don't want to travel far, go to Black Market Meats Delicatessen. They're located in the heart of our city at, 15613 Detroit Ave. The hours are Wednesday thru Sunday from 12-6pm. Be sure to mention this article to get the owners to blush.