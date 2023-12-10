Mayor's Corner: Marijuana In Lakewood

As you likely know, Ohio voters, including Lakewood voters, overwhelmingly approved a state ballot initiative (Issue 2) in November that has altered state law regarding recreational use of marijuana and businesses associated with it. That new law took effect on December 7th, and among other things, it makes it legal for individuals to use and possess limited amounts of marijuana plant material (a maximum of 2.5 ounces) and marijuana “extract” (up to 15 grams).

What Issue 2 did not do was set clear law on how recreational marijuana will be sold commercially or how permits for retail dispensaries, cultivators, or processors will happen. The law actually provides for a “Division of Cannabis” at the State level that will establish standards and procedures for licensing requirements for cultivators, processors, and retailers within nine months of the law taking effect. Those regulations (whenever they are eventually created) will affect how Lakewood’s local ordinances guide the location and rules for any proposed recreational marijuana dispensary in our community’s borders.

In addition, the Ohio Legislature has sent clear signals that it will be revising the legislation passed by voters. (Issue 2 was a ballot initiative, and not a constitutional amendment, so the legislature can change the law without asking permission from voters). The back and forth on those revisions has been hectic and confused, and there is no timeline on when any changes to the laws may be finalized and take effect.

With all this in mind, the City of Lakewood recently passed a moratorium on the issuance and processing of any permits for cultivators, processors, and retail dispensaries of marijuana. This moratorium allows the Administration and City Council the necessary time to consider whatever changes to the law happen and whatever regulations are eventually set forth by the State of Ohio’s new “Division of Cannabis.” Lakewood’s government can then align our local ordinances, and especially our zoning code, to determine where to allow, limit, or prohibit cultivators, processors, and retail dispensaries in our community. The new moratorium has no effect on the two medical marijuana dispensaries that currently operate in Lakewood.

I also want to make it abundantly clear that this moratorium does not in any way affect the parts of Issue 2 that made it legal to possess limited amounts of marijuana plant material or “extracts,” or other parts of the law not related to retail sales, cultivation, processing. Lakewood is not attempting to interfere with that, and our officers in Lakewood are aware of the new law on personal possession and use and are following it. The recently passed moratorium in Lakewood only affects retail activity for recreational marijuana.

My administration looks forward to getting more clarity from the State of Ohio on this topic in the near future. Our departmental Directors and City Council will then work together to address the need for any local ordinances and regulations that are in the best interests of our Lakewood community.