Judge Neff And The Court Staff Wish You And Your Family a Very Happy Holiday Season

Tess Neff

I am a 35-year Lakewood resident. My husband Rich and I raised our three children here and we love being a part of the community. My public service career expands 29 years and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to help people and have a positive impact on their lives. My ten years as a magistrate in the Lakewood Municipal Court and my time on Lakewood City Council has allowed me to engage with residents and understand the community needs. The relationships I have fostered with community partners over the years are invaluable to Lakewood's continued success and progression. I am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve as Lakewood's Judge and it is an honor to continue my public service in this role.