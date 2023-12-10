For those of us who were there on that chilly winter 1974 Friday evening, Scott Patterson's 30-foot buzzer beater will be seared forever in our memories. For Ranger loyalists, the cathartic reaction in the old East Gym let loose a ear splitting wave of joy and, of course, a rush to the floor. On that magical night, the 1973/74 Lakewood Rangers not only conquered arch rival Cleveland Heights (69-68), but also grabbed virtually assured a share of the title (Shaw) in the rugged Lake Erie League. A win over Valley Forge the next night clinched Lakewood their share of the championship.



On this coming December 22nd, our present Ranger Basketball Community will host and honor this squad at the John Marshall game in the New East Gym. We look forward to a warm reunion with these champions, most of whom are expected to attend. Two from this group--then juniors George Zambie (LEL MVP) and Mark Verdova are in the Lakewood Ranger Education Foundation Athletic Hall of Fame, primarily for their excellence on the hardwood. Jim Wooley is in the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.



The team responsible for the “Shot Heard Round the LEL” --as described by Cleveland Press reporter Tim Rogers-- also included Rick Niery, Don Kasper, John (“JB”) Bennet, the late Tom Saleet (RIP), Bob Mravec, Ken Knabb, Chuck Koch, Ken Rush and Pat Connors. Leading the Rangers were Head Coach Harry Groman and Assistant Bob Wonson, who have both passed away.



As we honor and celebrate these Lakewood Rangers Basketball alumni, we also get to watch the 2023/24 version, a team with the same Ranger pride and determination as the 73/74 squad. Today's players include starting guards Luke Vannucci, Lucas Seguine, Jack Gowan and Dominic Peck, along with post Drew Jablonowski. Ranger reserves include Peter Checkett, Aiden Smith, Luke George, Luke Bonvissuto, Brady Long, Dean Albadarin, Steven McAliffe, Julian Sayre and Griffin Starr.



The Lakewood Rangers Boys basketball team also won conference championships in 2014 (West Shore Conference) and 2019 (South West Conference). It remains to be seen whether this crew—led by head Coach Alex Cammock and Assistant Coaches Brian Higginbothem and Jim Kuznik-- will reach those heights, but, like their predecessors, they will honor the tradition of Lakewood basketball with great effort and commitment, representing the Purple and Golf with great pride. See you on December 22nd.