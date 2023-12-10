Happy Holidays From The Bullock Family
To our Lakewood neighbors,
Blessings from our family to yours this holiday season and our sincerest wishes for a happy new year!
The Bullocks (Tom, Molly, Tommy, William, and Bridget)
Tom Bullock serves Lakewood residents as their at-Large representative on City Council. Share ideas or concerns with Tom at 216-395-7LWD (-7593) or tom.bullock@lakewoodoh.net.
Tom Bullock
Volume 19, Issue 24, Posted 3:43 PM, 12.20.2023