Happy Holidays From Colleen Clark Sutton
Dear Fellow Lakewoodites,
Happy Holidays and Happy New Year
Here’s a special shoutout of gratitude to:
1. Music teachers and students at Garfield, Harding, and Lakewood High School for a full schedule of concerts celebrating the holidays and showcasing their hard work and practice;
2. City of Lakewood Leaf Collection Crew who are continuing to suck up leaves even as we read this edition of LO;
3. Linda Beebe for 40 years service as a Lakewood School Board Member plus several years as a classroom teacher prior to that. Her breadth of knowledge about and commitment to the community of Lakewood is extraordinary.
Cheers!
Colleen Clark Sutton
Volume 19, Issue 24, Posted 3:43 PM, 12.20.2023