Happy Holidays From Colleen Clark Sutton

Dear Fellow Lakewoodites,



Happy Holidays and Happy New Year



Here’s a special shoutout of gratitude to:



1. Music teachers and students at Garfield, Harding, and Lakewood High School for a full schedule of concerts celebrating the holidays and showcasing their hard work and practice;



2. City of Lakewood Leaf Collection Crew who are continuing to suck up leaves even as we read this edition of LO;



3. Linda Beebe for 40 years service as a Lakewood School Board Member plus several years as a classroom teacher prior to that. Her breadth of knowledge about and commitment to the community of Lakewood is extraordinary.





Cheers!

Colleen Clark Sutton