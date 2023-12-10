At Christmas Eve church services growing up, the pastor had an annual tradition. He would split our congregation into 3 groups, and assign them each a phrase to yell out when he pointed at them. One group was “Good News,” another “Great Joy,” and the final group, “All the People.” He would spend several minutes pointing at various groups, conducting them like an orchestra, until the words were really stuck in our heads. And stick they did. While I remember little else about what was said during those Christmas Eve sermons, a few decades later I can still see the congregation shouting, “Good News, Great Joy, All the People!”

If you’re familiar with the Christmas story, or at least A Charlie Brown Christmas, you probably recognize the reference from the Gospel of Luke. An angel appears to a group of shepherds late at night to tell them about a miracle, saying, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)

A lot of imagery during this season focuses on the humble location where Jesus was born, from nativity scenes to songs like Away in a Manger. As the first-time mom to a 6-week old son, this year I’ve been thinking more about how this Savior came into the world, rather than where he arrived. When we think of powerful beings, whether humans or God, probably the last thing that comes to mind is a newborn baby. They are completely dependent on those around them for care and protection. Yet God chose to send his Son to us as a newborn baby, in the same form that every one of us enters the world.

From the beginning of his life here, Jesus unites himself to us in the very core of our humanity. And as the Christmas carols and nativity scenes remind us, his arrival is not proclaimed to kings or powerful politicians, but to shepherds in a field. As an adult he sought out people from every walk of life, spending his time with fishermen, the sick, Roman Centurions, outcasts, religious leaders, adulterers, wealthy rulers, and small children. He is truly a Savior for all of the people.

Regardless of who you are, there is good news for you this Christmas Eve, and that good news leads to great joy for all who hear it. “Hark!” the herald angels sing, “Glory to the newborn king!”

Holly Shaheen is a Lay Catechist at St. Anselm Anglican Church in Lakewood. If you’d like to hear more about the good news of Christmas, please consider joining us at 4 PM on Christmas Eve, or visiting another church in the area.