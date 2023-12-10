Community Mourns The Loss Of Cassandra Fear

Neighbors, please hold the family of our beloved community member Cassandra Fear in your hearts, as she unexpectedly lost her life last night. The innovative and creative owner of Fear’s Confections, Cassandra gave so much to our Lakewood community, donating generously to non-profits and grassroots events, invigorating Uptown Lakewood, and nurturing a welcoming neighborhood. If you would like to help support her husband and two children with a financial contribution you can do so at the official Go Fund Me at https://www.gofundme.com/f/cassandra-fear?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=facebook_cta_control&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook

Cassandra could best be described as a light that could lift anyone out of bad spirits. From her shop, Fears Confections in Lakewood, to her angelic tenor voice in MANY Sweet Adeline choruses and quartets…. she sprinkled her love, acceptance and inclusivity to everyone who had the luck to be in her presence. She made us all laugh, think, and feel loved.