'22 Alum Kellyn Donohoe Shining Example Of Vision Of Lakewood Graduate

At Lakewood City Schools, we love to see our graduates succeeding in their post Lakewood City Schools life. It is especially inspiring to see our most recent grads thriving and exemplifying all the competencies in our Vision of a Lakewood Graduate. Class of 2022 graduate Kellyn Donohoe is a prime example.



Kellyn embodies all of the six competencies - critical and creative thinking, communication, collaboration, empathy, growth mindset and global awareness/citizenship - as she navigates the early stages of adulthood. Kellyn left Lakewood High with a legacy of outstanding academics and engaged membership in clubs from H2O to marching band to student council and assisting with the girls' basketball team. She did not miss a beat in her first year at Kent State University.



Kellyn’s can-do approach to life born of her personal mantra of focusing on “what I can vs. what I cannot do” has served her well at KSU, where she is part of the Career and Community Studies program. The program is a transitional program that prepares students with intellectual and developmental disabilities for adult life through academic pursuits, peer socialization, and career discovery and preparation.



She continues to be involved in music as part of the KSU basketball pep band, is a member of the honors fraternity, Phi Sigma Pi, and is part of the Dress Up for Downs club on campus. And she earned a 4.0 GPA her first year! Kellyn taps into her growth mindset to try out new things in college and has relied on her collaboration and communication skills to be a successful member of the organizations she is part of. Her fraternity offers opportunities to be a globally aware citizen and show empathy through its emphasis on community service.



No surprise that this summer Kellyn is a valued member of not one, but two staffs as she works at GV Art & Design and the Recreation Department’s Safety Town program, where she helps children learn how to be safe in their community. She hopes one day to work with children full time as an educational assistant. We have no doubt that Kellyn will approach fulfilling that goal as she does everything in her life, with determination and a small on her face!