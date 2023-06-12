Winter Concerts Start With Sounds Of The Season December 8th

by Christine Gordillo

The Sounds of the Season concert in the Civic Auditorium on Dec. 8 is the first of many winter concerts this month by our middle school and high school instrumental and vocal groups. For more information on dates/times for the various December concerts, visit our Performing Arts page on our website. All performances begin at 7 pm in the Civic. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.payschoolsevents.com/events/home.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the season. For more information and tickets go to https://www.lakewoodcityschools.org/prospective-families/performing-arts

Dec 8 2023  Sounds of the Season Concert 

Dec 11 2023  7th Grade Winter Concert 

Dec 12 2023  Silver & Gold Concert 

Dec 14 2023  LHS & 8th Grade Choir Concert

All concets are at 7 pm at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium, 14100 Franklin Blvd.

Volume 19, Issue 23, Posted 12:42 PM, 12.06.2023