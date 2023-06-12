Winter Concerts Start With Sounds Of The Season December 8th

The Sounds of the Season concert in the Civic Auditorium on Dec. 8 is the first of many winter concerts this month by our middle school and high school instrumental and vocal groups. For more information on dates/times for the various December concerts, visit our Performing Arts page on our website. All performances begin at 7 pm in the Civic. Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.payschoolsevents.com/events/home.

Here's the schedule for the rest of the season. For more information and tickets go to https://www.lakewoodcityschools.org/prospective-families/performing-arts

Dec 8 2023 Sounds of the Season Concert

Dec 11 2023 7th Grade Winter Concert

Dec 12 2023 Silver & Gold Concert

Dec 14 2023 LHS & 8th Grade Choir Concert

All concets are at 7 pm at the Lakewood Civic Auditorium, 14100 Franklin Blvd.