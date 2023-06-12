Starr Gazer

DECEMBER

ARIES: The Ram is going to have himself a merry little Xmas, with Jupiter (the Santa Claus of the Zodiac) in your finances; & the Sun in your house of long-distance travel; go somewhere hot.

TAURUS: It’s all about you, Bull. This Xmas, look for money from outside sources, then take yourself & loved ones to a spa day; it’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Bull. Enjoy.

GEMINI: Something is brewing behind the scenes for our Twin; your relationships are highlighted this Season of Joy; someone may have seen mommy kissing Santa Claus…

CANCER: The Crab will not be at a loss of friends visiting your abode this Holiday Season; enjoy your home; there will be quite a bit of Rockin’ around the Xmas Tree; make some goodies.

LEO: Jupiter is bringing opportunities to your professional world, & the Sun is shining on your romantic sector. Lion/Lioness is thinking, all I want for Xmas is you, make room, Jungle.

VIRGO: Opportunities abound for higher learning & foreign affairs; while the Sun is shining on the home front, it’s time to spruce up the abode, spread some cheer & Deck the Halls, fa la la.

LIBRA: Other’s resources are bringing gifts to you this Holiday, & the Sun is shining on your community & siblings. It looks like Santa Claus is coming to town for our Libras, so go for it.

SCORPIO: Relationships are bringing Joy to the Scorpion this Holiday season; come out of your cave; the Sun is shining on your money house, so let’s roast some chestnuts on an open fire.

SAGITTARIUS: Centaur, Jupiter visits your health house, sending lucky vibes. Be careful of overdoing it; the Sun is shining on your physical self; get outdoors & go for a Sleigh Ride.

CAPRICORN: There’s some behind-the-scenes stuff the Goat is pondering over; while Jupiter is bringing love vibes into your romance house, the Angels we have heard on high have spoken.

AQUARIUS: Home & family is where you’ll find the Joy of Xmas; while the Sun is lighting up your house of organizations, make it a Midnight celebration Xmas Eve, O Holy Night.

PISCES: While the Fish is enjoying a yuletide greeting from the other schools of fish in the community pond, the Sun’s shining on your career; light up the office with some Jingle Bell Rock.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.