Starr Gazer
DECEMBER
ARIES: The Ram is going to have himself a merry little Xmas, with Jupiter (the Santa Claus of the Zodiac) in your finances; & the Sun in your house of long-distance travel; go somewhere hot.
TAURUS: It’s all about you, Bull. This Xmas, look for money from outside sources, then take yourself & loved ones to a spa day; it’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Bull. Enjoy.
GEMINI: Something is brewing behind the scenes for our Twin; your relationships are highlighted this Season of Joy; someone may have seen mommy kissing Santa Claus…
CANCER: The Crab will not be at a loss of friends visiting your abode this Holiday Season; enjoy your home; there will be quite a bit of Rockin’ around the Xmas Tree; make some goodies.
LEO: Jupiter is bringing opportunities to your professional world, & the Sun is shining on your romantic sector. Lion/Lioness is thinking, all I want for Xmas is you, make room, Jungle.
VIRGO: Opportunities abound for higher learning & foreign affairs; while the Sun is shining on the home front, it’s time to spruce up the abode, spread some cheer & Deck the Halls, fa la la.
LIBRA: Other’s resources are bringing gifts to you this Holiday, & the Sun is shining on your community & siblings. It looks like Santa Claus is coming to town for our Libras, so go for it.
SCORPIO: Relationships are bringing Joy to the Scorpion this Holiday season; come out of your cave; the Sun is shining on your money house, so let’s roast some chestnuts on an open fire.
SAGITTARIUS: Centaur, Jupiter visits your health house, sending lucky vibes. Be careful of overdoing it; the Sun is shining on your physical self; get outdoors & go for a Sleigh Ride.
CAPRICORN: There’s some behind-the-scenes stuff the Goat is pondering over; while Jupiter is bringing love vibes into your romance house, the Angels we have heard on high have spoken.
AQUARIUS: Home & family is where you’ll find the Joy of Xmas; while the Sun is lighting up your house of organizations, make it a Midnight celebration Xmas Eve, O Holy Night.
PISCES: While the Fish is enjoying a yuletide greeting from the other schools of fish in the community pond, the Sun’s shining on your career; light up the office with some Jingle Bell Rock.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr.com.
Eva Starr
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.