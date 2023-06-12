St. Edwards Football 3-Peat OHSAA State Championship

Lakewood's St. Edward won its 16th consecutive OHSAA playoff game, defeating Medina 42-7 to win the Region 1 championship for the third straight year on a rainy Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

An all-running series heavily featuring Brandon White (32 carries, 235 yards) led to a 36-yard field goal and a 24-21 lead with 6:51 left.

Another all-run march down the field secured the win with another touchdown by White, his third of the game, giving St. Edward its seventh Division I championship in 14 years, its third straight, and its fifth under coach Tom Lombardo who took over Eagles in 2015.

The Eagles (13-1) will play Hilliard Bradley (13-1) in a Division I state semifinal next Friday in Mansfield. The Battling Bees (10-4) are the last team to defeat St. Edward in the postseason, back in 2020.