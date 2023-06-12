Scavenger Hunt Winners Had Fun Finding Lakewood!

Prizes were awarded to ten participants from among all those who completed the Photo Scavenger Hunt successfully!

Pictured are some of our winners: Linda Rocchi & Suzanne Bednarchik, Hannah Kasamias, Deborah Kuhn, Kirk Lintern, Janice Snyder. (Winners not pictured: Linda O'Malley, Virginia Coughlin, Jillian Piteo, Jackie Smith)

Prizes were donated by 43 generous Lakewood businesses, making for some very nice gift packages.

Keep an eye out next fall for another Scavenger Hunt. Proceeds benefit the Division of Aging, but all ages can join the hunt!

Sponsored by the Lakewood Commission on Aging Advisory Council.