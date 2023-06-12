Marijuana In Lakewood: Lakewood Passes Moratorium In Anticipation Of Changes

On Monday, December 4, Lakewood City Council passed a temporary moratorium on permits allowing retail dispensaries, cultivators or processors of marijuana within city limits. According to Law Director Vargo it’s because the State of Ohio has indicated that they intend to amend the law substantially and Lakewood needs time to get its ducks in a row.

The official stance by Council President John Litten is that they asked for the moratorium to protect commercial interests; they are not interfering with the law's non-commercial use. Because it can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to open a dispensary, to allow it before the State has written the rules could financially ruin the people operating them. Is it still legal to smoke weed? Yes. There is no moratorium on that.

In researching this article I received some expected news from State Senator and Lakewood resident Nickie Antonio: “Jim, the Republicans are trying to move this quickly to be ready on December 7th. The legislation they are working on has no resemblance to what voters asked for. A few tweaks to the law may be necessary, but too many of the proposed changes are egregious and could thwart the will of the people, who voted decisively in favor of Issue 2. I’m hopeful that we can continue to work together to end up with policy that respects what the people of Ohio voted for.”

Issue 2 passed with 57% voter approval and is set to go into effect on December 7. The original language would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana, create a home grow program, establish dispensaries, and create a tax on cannabis products. Last night I received a copy of the second amended draft, 165 pages, with many of the rules unwritten, however what is in there is: Quantities will be slashed by 50% or more. Tax rate will be as high as 3 times that of Michigan. No home growing allowed. No smoking in parks, or on the street. Marijuana must be consumed in a home, and the way I read the current writing, in a home that has no children, and is more than 1,000 feet from ANY SCHOOL, public or private. This would make it nearly impossible to smoke pot in Lakewood, even at home.

Meanwhile the regulations seem to favor big business, and cronyism. As the law sits, 250 dispensaries will be allowed at first. That will be based on population and usage. Then the state will stop, evaluate, and allow more if they deem them needed, and only based on population. This means Lakewood’s current RISE monopoly might be allwe have for years to come. This matters for many reasons, the biggest is prices. Currently there is a price war in Adrian, MI with prices at 1980 levels! Winnersfor business licenses will be chosen at the state level. They are also taking out any taxes going to the cities, which will make local enforcement a nightmare.

Call or write your state senator today. Raise your voice.