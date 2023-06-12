Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Family Weekend Wonders

Looking for weekend entertainment for the whole family? Look no further! Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Your whole family will enjoy these programs full of enthusiastic stories, engaging activities, entertaining music and clever crafts. Family Weekend Wonders Drop-In Story Time is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week to keep things engaging. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Homework Help

For Students in Kindergarten through Eighth Grade. Students who need a little extra help with homework or just want a cool place to work can come to the Library for Homework Help to get assistance and to use the Library’s resources in a quiet place free of distractions. Students can use their library card to check out a Chrome Book to use in the Library and have access to a variety of school supplies including pencils, pens, crayons, markers, calculators, protractors, and more. A library staff member is on hand and available to assist with everything from spelling words to solving math problems. No registration is required.

August – May

Monday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Main Library Homework Room and Madison Branch

To sign up for any program, register online at lakewoodpubliclibrary.org/youth or call (216) 226-8275, ext. 140.