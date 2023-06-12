Holiday Safety
Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together. But that also means a greater risk for fire. Ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season by following a few simple tips:
Holiday Decorating:
- Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
- Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
- Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
- Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.
- Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
- Keep decorations away from windows and doors.
Christmas Tree Safety:
- Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.
- Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.
- Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.
- Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.
- Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily.
Lighting Your Tree:
- Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.
- Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.
- Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.
Almost 33% of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems!
