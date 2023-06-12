Holiday Safety

Winter holidays are a time for families and friends to get together. But that also means a greater risk for fire. Ensure a happy and fire-safe holiday season by following a few simple tips:

Holiday Decorating:

Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

Keep decorations away from windows and doors.

Christmas Tree Safety:

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source, like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights.

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Add water to the tree stand. Be sure to add water daily.

Lighting Your Tree:

Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Almost 33% of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems!