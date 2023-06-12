Help Brighten The Holidays With The Giving Tree
Spread holiday joy with the Department of Human Services Giving Tree program at the Cove Community Center. Here you will find a Giving Tree with gift tags listing items for our senior neighbors in need.
Select a tag, purchase the listed items like clothing, treats, or household goods, and bring them back to the Cove Community Center by Monday, December 18, 2023. Your kindness will make a senior neighbor’s holiday season extra special.
Volume 19, Issue 23, Posted 12:42 PM, 12.06.2023