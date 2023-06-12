Help Brighten The Holidays With The Giving Tree

by City of Lakewood

Spread holiday joy with the Department of Human Services Giving Tree program at the Cove Community Center. Here you will find a Giving Tree with gift tags listing items for our senior neighbors in need. 

Select a tag, purchase the listed items like clothing, treats, or household goods, and bring them back to the Cove Community Center by Monday, December 18, 2023. Your kindness will make a senior neighbor’s holiday season extra special.

Volume 19, Issue 23, Posted 12:42 PM, 12.06.2023